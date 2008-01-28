Home - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Top Stories

Read More

Police recruits needed in time of national turmoil, conflict

The need for police recruits across the country is growing, as many departments are facing severe shortages.

More>>

Four men continue to paddle their way to a world record

Four men made a short stop in La Crosse on Sunday night on their way to breaking a canoeing world record. 

More>>

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for a good cause

On Sunday morning, hundreds of bikers geared up for a motorcycle ride for a good cause. Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the La Crosse Harley Davidson for the 2nd Annual Riders for Survivors. 

More>>

The 2017 Riverfest Medallion Hunt

Riverfest coming up next week also means that the annual medallion hunt is underway.

More>>

ReNew wraps up 2017 projects Video included

Residents say they are already noticing a difference.

More>>

Tomah Truck and Tractor Pull brings competition Video included

Drivers compete against each other to see who can pull a tractor the fastest.

More>>

Tabby Town's Mega Adoption Expo attempts to give animals a new home Video included

This family friendly event featured informational booths, an opportunity to get a microchip implant to help identify your pet, as well as a chance to see and adopt all types of animals.

More>>

Ham Radio users practice their skills on Radio Field Day Video included

HAM radio users all around the country set up transmitting stations to demonstrate the power of HAM radios, the skill that goes into their use, and the service they provide to communities across America.

More>>

Mayo Clinic hosts grand opening of Belle Square location Video included

Mayo's Belle Square location officially opened on the 1st of the month.

More>>

Beer by Bike Brigade raises money for La Crosse area school's lunch deficit Video included

The June 23 event is a special "back alley" Beer by Bike Brigade featuring four different retail stores instead of bars.

More>>

Students leave for week-long volunteer work in Pennsylvania Video included

Through the Group Work Camps organization, the kids will volunteer on community projects in Erie along with other faith-based groups in the country

More>>

Speed limit lowered on Losey Boulevard Video included

Traffic on Losey Boulevard is moving a little slower. 

More>>

  • What's your favorite La Crosse summer festival?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Riverfest
    37%
    10 votes
    Freedom Fest
    7%
    2 votes
    Irishfest
    26%
    7 votes
    Other
    30%
    8 votes
Stock and Market Trackers
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.