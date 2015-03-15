Wisconsin to Selma: Tara Ochs - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin to Selma: Tara Ochs

Tara Ochs played the role of Viola Liuzzo in the movie 'Selma.' Liuzzo was a Unitarian Universalist from Michigan who, after seeing the horrific images of Bloody Sunday on TV, left her husband and children to join the march. Liuzzo marched from Selma to Montgomery but was later killed by members of the KKK as she was shuttled activists to the Montgomery airport.
Ochs talks about how her role as Liuzzo, the 50th Anniversary and her Selma experience as a whole has changed her life.

