Rochester Lourdes shuts out La Crescent - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rochester Lourdes shuts out La Crescent

A big challenge for the La Crescent Lancers Friday night as they take on Rochester Lourdes who is ranked number two in the state. With the Eagles up 7-0, the Lancers Ty Mallicoat tries to convert on fourth down, but is sacked to turn the ball back over to Rochester. They then drive the field ending with a touchdown run for fullback Jake Groteboer. Rochester would go on to win 38-0.

