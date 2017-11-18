New credit agreement helps nurses advance - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

New credit agreement helps nurses advance

A new agreement between Viterbo University and the Wisconsin Technical College System makes it easier for nursing students to get a four-year degree. Registered nurses with a two-year degree from an technical college in the state can now fully apply those credits toward a bachelor's degree from Viterbo University.

