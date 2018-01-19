Tomah snaps 24 game losing streak to Aquinas

The Tomah Timberwolves got a big conference win over the Aquinas Blugolds on Friday night. The Timberwolves came into the game having lost their last 24 games versus Aquinas but that streak was broken with a 51-42 win on Friday night. Josh Dahlke led the way for the Timberwolves with 14 points on the night. Brandon Merfeld led Aquinas with 11 points.
