Outdoor adventures for physical education classes - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Outdoor adventures for physical education classes

Logan High School students from two different physical education classes took part in some outdoor adventure at Myrick Park.  Activities included sledding, cross country skiing and snow shoe trekking.  It was a collaboration between the adventure physical education class along with the specially designed physical education class.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.