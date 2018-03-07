Outdoor adventures for physical education classes

Logan High School students from two different physical education classes took part in some outdoor adventure at Myrick Park. Activities included sledding, cross country skiing and snow shoe trekking. It was a collaboration between the adventure physical education class along with the specially designed physical education class.
