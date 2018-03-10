Winona aims to update historic districts

Travel around the Coulee Region and you'll find a lot of historical buildings and landmarks. Winona boasts many of them, but not all of them are recognized by the Minnesota State Registry. A new project is underway to correct that and allow those buildings access to tax credits. When she went to open her business over seven years ago, Gabby Peterson only wanted to open in downtown Winona. "We put off opening our shop a little bit in order to find the right space downtown,"...