Music Fans Buying up Country Boom Tickets for Summer Concert

Good news for country music fans as a two day music festival is set for this July at the former Maple Grove Country Club grounds near West Salem. The former country club was purchased by a La Crosse Real Estate Investor and sitting vacant for a while when Country Boom organizers approached about having the venue there.
