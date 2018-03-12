Music Fans Buying up Country Boom Tickets for Summer Concert - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Music Fans Buying up Country Boom Tickets for Summer Concert

Good news for country music fans as a two day music festival is set for this July at the former Maple Grove Country Club grounds near West Salem. The former country club was purchased by a La Crosse Real Estate Investor and sitting vacant for a while when Country Boom organizers approached about having the venue there.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.