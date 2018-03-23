Apartment fire near UWL Campus

A fire at an apartment complex shut down part of Vine Street on Friday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the call at just after 1PM. Firefighters found fire in the walls between two apartment units which they quickly put out. The flames caused minimal fire and smoke damage, however firefighters continue to monitor the electrical system. Battalion Chief with the La Crosse Fire Department David Snow says, "We had to cut power to the unit because there we...
