Sparta Middle School Teacher Charged

Prosecutors in Monroe County filed charges against a Sparta Middle School teacher. She's accused of sexual contact with a 17 year old male student at the high school. 27 year old Alexis Mashak is charged in a criminal complaint with child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children and two counts of exposure.
