Holmen mother shares story of loss of twins

Christy Wopat says the first memories of your newborn babies should be good ones, but ultra sound images of her babies fill her with grief. "I went to therapy to learn how to turn off the thoughts from the trauma because there were a lot of flashbacks and it was really hard to go to work and not think of it," said Wopat.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.