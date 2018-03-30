Local family produces organic maple syrup - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Local family produces organic maple syrup

Phil and Sarah Gudgeon have a family history of making maple syrup in the Kickapoo dating back to the late 1800's. Their memories of making maple syrup the "old fashioned way" have led them to create a larger scale operation called Kickapoo Gold, which offers pure organic maple syrup and maple cream to people across the United States and the Coulee Region.

