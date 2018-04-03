UPDATE: Winter storm impacts travel

There are winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories posted for the entire Coulee Region until 4am Wednesday. Winter storm warned areas, and generally along and north of I-90, are where we will see the heaviest snowfall, Meanwhile, Allamakee, Crawford, and Richland counties are under a winter weather advisory where lesser amounts are expected because more mixing will occur. Snow is expected to mix with freezing rain through those aforementioned counties.
