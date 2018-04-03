More businesses invest in wellness programs in effort to lower h - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

More businesses invest in wellness programs in effort to lower health care costs

In Wisconsin, 12% of health care dollars are spent on obesity-related issues, just above the national average of 8%. To fight rising health care costs, businesses are more frequently investing in wellness programs as preventative measures. There's no doubt exercise has major health benefits, but does it have benefit for business too?

