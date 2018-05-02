Plenty of wheels at bike barn

Anyone missing their bike got the opportunity to look through the La Crosse bike barn. Every first Wednesday of the month, the La Crosse police department opens up the barn located on the Isle Le Plume for a few hours. The barn is well stocked with bikes in various states of condition, picked up as stolen or abandoned property.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.