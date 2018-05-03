Pitchers duel in Holmen - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Pitchers duel in Holmen

It was a pitchers duel between the Holmen Vikings and the Onalaska Hilltoppers on Thursday night. 

Onalaska got on the board in the 1st inning after a Sarah Kraus solo home run to grab a 1-0 lead. Kraus was also dominate on the mound posting a complete game shutout. She had 7 strikeouts.

Holmen's Delaney Sacia struck out 15 batters and gave up only two hits but took the loss for the night.

The Hilltoppers improve to 5-2 in the MVC. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.