Pitchers duel in Holmen

It was a pitchers duel between the Holmen Vikings and the Onalaska Hilltoppers on Thursday night.

Onalaska got on the board in the 1st inning after a Sarah Kraus solo home run to grab a 1-0 lead. Kraus was also dominate on the mound posting a complete game shutout. She had 7 strikeouts.

Holmen's Delaney Sacia struck out 15 batters and gave up only two hits but took the loss for the night.

The Hilltoppers improve to 5-2 in the MVC.