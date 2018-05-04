La Crescent hosts "Take it to the Limit" meet - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent hosts "Take it to the Limit" meet

La Crescent high school hosted a varsity track and field invitational called the "Take it to the Limit" meet. Five teams participated in the meet.  A few of the highlights consist of Caledonia's Maria Schieber placing first in the 400 M dash with a time of 106.08. In addition, La Crescent's Dane McCormick beat out his competition in the 400 M dash with a time of 56.32. La Crescent's Keegan McCarthy also edged out Cotter's Talyn Gilbertson for first place in the 300 M h...

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.