REMINDER: Lane closures in downtown La Crosse

Work on utilities and replacing pavement mean lane closures for drivers in downtown La Crosse for the next two weeks. The closures are at the intersection of La Crosse, 3rd, and 4th streets right by La Crosse City Hall. Traffic headed north on 4th Street will be down to one lane starting at Badger Street to La Crosse Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted through the left turn lanes at the La Crosse Street intersection.