Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Hmong-Lao Vietnam veterans and many others

For some on Memorial Day, it's just a day off, or a day spent at the beach enjoying the unofficial start to summer. For others, it's about honoring veterans past and present. A special ceremony honoring just that was held this afternoon at Veterans Freedom Park on French Island to make sure those that have fallen are not forgotten.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.