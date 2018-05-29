Holmen won't readmit expelled student

School officials in Holmen are reassuring the public about a student who was expelled last year and has now applied for readmission. During the April 23 meeting of the Holmen School Board, Brian Treadway addressed board members about threatening text messages made against his daughters by a fellow student at the end of the previous school year. A school resource officer found the student armed with a knife inside the building that day.
