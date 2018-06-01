G-E-T wins regional title

The G-E-T Red Hawks are regional champions after a 7-2 win over the Black River Falls Tigers on Thursday night. The Red Hawks trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the 6th inning until their offense exploded for 7 runs. Zackary Thiesse and Brett Lettner had 2 hits to go with 2 RBI's. Isaac Marley was the winning pitcher tossing a complete game with 3 strikeouts.