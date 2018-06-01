G-E-T wins regional title - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

G-E-T wins regional title

The G-E-T Red Hawks are regional champions after a 7-2 win over the Black River Falls Tigers on Thursday night. The Red Hawks trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the 6th inning until their offense exploded for 7 runs.  Zackary Thiesse and Brett Lettner had 2 hits to go with 2 RBI's. Isaac Marley was the winning pitcher tossing a complete game with 3 strikeouts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.