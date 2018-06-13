Clowning around at the museum - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Clowning around at the museum

The La Crosse Children's Museum did some serious clowning around compliments of Clown Camp.  Around 50 clowns attending the week long camp at Viterbo University stopped in for two hours of entertainment time.  The clowns offered up their various skills including face painting, juggling and plenty of pie throwing.  According to Elaine Vercellone, a clown for almost thirty years, it's just something you love to do.

