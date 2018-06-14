Caledonia one step closer with win over Minnehaha Academy - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

A great pitching performance by Casey Storlie helped move the Caledonia Warriors one game away from a shot at a state baseball title in Class AA. Storlie had seven strikeouts and only gave up one hit in a 1-0 win over Minnehaha Academy in a quarterfinal game at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. He also scored the only run of the game. Andrew Goergen got a hit in the 4th inning to bring in Storlie. Caledonia's offense had tough day at the plate. For Minnehaha Academy,...

