Kind considering run for Governor

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WXOW) - Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind says he's considering a run for Governor now that Gov. Jim Doyle announced he is not seeking a third term.

In a release following Doyle's news conference Monday morning, Kind said the following:

"Since Governor Doyle's decision has become public, people from around the state have contacted me and urged me to run for Governor. I thank them for their support and I am considering it. In the weeks to come I will make my decision.



"At this time; however, my focus is on my work in Congress to continue efforts to strengthen the economy, grow jobs and make health care affordable for all."

Kind is being challenged by Republican Dan Kapanke for the Third Congressional District seat.

Other Democratic contenders for governor include Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.