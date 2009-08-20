Kind comments on candidacy for Governor

TOMAH, Wisconsin (WXOW) - Rep. Ron Kind is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor.

Incumbent Democrat Governor Jim Doyle announced Monday he will not run for another term. News 19 asked the Congressman about the possibility.

"I've got a very important job right now trying to get this economy back on track creating good paying jobs here in Wisconsin reforming health care the right way making it more affordable trying to represent the people of Wisconsin as best I can, but taking a serious look and governor trying make decision as quickly as possible while maintains current duties."

Kind says he has received an outpouring of encouragement throughout the state asking him to give serious consideration to running.