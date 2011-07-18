Brian Schumacher -General Sales Manager

Brian has worked in the media and marketing field for more than 30 years. Nineteen of those have been spent at WXOW/WQOW TV Inc., where Brian is the General Sales Manager. In this capacity, Brian oversees local, regional and national sales for WXOW TV19, WQOW TV18, The CW Network, ThisTV network, Northland Adventures, Mobile marketing, wxow.com, wqow.com, northlandadventures.com.

Active in the community, Brian has served as a volunteer or Director of Riverfest, Log Boom, Oktoberfest, United Coulee Region- La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park, La Crosse Family YMCA and First Congregational Church in La Crosse. Brian and his wife of 31 years, Kay, live in La Crosse. They have two daughters, Hannah, who is in college, and Rachel, who's married, and raising a beautiful grandson Wyatt.

The advertising department at WXOW is constantly developing new strategies to help our customers grow their business. We are the only media company in town that can target and deliver an advertiser's message to their potential customer at every phase through the buying cycle funnel. From the branding phase to the repeat purchase phase and everything in between, we combine the most powerful medium on earth, broadcast TV, with our interactive websites and mobile marketing platforms to give you, the advertiser, the opportunity to generate a positive return on investment.

Give us a call or email for a no obligation business and marketing review.