Nick Tabbert has been the Weekend Sports Anchor since July 2014, coming over from the news department.

Nick grew up playing sports in the Coulee Region, including for his hometown West Salem Panthers.

He attended the University of Minnesota and covered the Golden Gophers for two years. As an intern at KSTP-TV in St. Paul, he covered the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to high school and college sports.

When he's not at work, Nick enjoys hunting, fishing, biking and hiking. He's a huge NASCAR fan, and loves to watch the races at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Loggers games at Copeland Park.

You can contact Nick at ntabbert@wxow.com

