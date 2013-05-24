TV Tunes Night at the Loggers

Participants must be present at the game for a chance to win. A show-tune will be played after each of the first six innings. Participants will need to write down the correct show title for each show-tune. Participants will be given a entry form to fill out their guesses. Entry forms will be provided at the entrance the night of the game. Participants will need to drop-off their forms at the customer service booth by the end of the 7th inning. If a participant gets all 6 songs correct that participant will be entered for a chance to win a LG 42" LED TV. At this point, it becomes a random drawing and the odds of winning are based on the number of entrants to get all 6 songs correct. The value of this prize is $500. Winners must be present to win the prize. Winners will need to fill out a liability release form as well as form accepting or declining the prize. Winners will also need to fill out a 1099 IRS form. By accepting the prize, winner grants to station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law).