Kind says no run for Wis. governor, maybe a Senate bid

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WXOW/AP) - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said Friday evening he almost certainly won't run for governor in 2014.

Kind told reporters after delivering a speech at the state Democratic convention in Oconomowoc on Friday that he doesn't see a path toward becoming a candidate. He says he wants to fight for tax reform in Congress and wants to see his sons grow up.

Kind, a La Crosse Democrat who has represented Wisconsin's Third Congressional District since 1996, has been mentioned as a potential Democratic gubernatorial contender for several years.

He flirted with running in 2010 but chose against it. He defeated Ray Boland last November to win another term in Congress.

In his comment, Kind didn't rule out a run against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in 2016, however. He says much depends on the job Johnson does over the next few years.

A message left at Johnson's Washington, D.C. office after business hours Friday evening wasn't immediately returned.