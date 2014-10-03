Caroline Hecker

Caroline joined the News 19 team in September 2014 as a multimedia journalist.

In May of 2015, Caroline became the weekend anchor.

Before joining News 19, Caroline graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2014 with a degree in broadcast journalism. While in college, she worked as a multimedia journalist and sports anchor at KOMU, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Mo. She was also named the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters Scholarship winner in 2013.

Caroline was an intern at Fox 8 WVUE in New Orleans in 2013 and absolutely loved it. Her favorite story she helped cover was about the 2013 Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Caroline grew up in Avon Lake, Ohio, a suburb on the west side of Cleveland. She's a die hard St. Louis Cardinals fan and loves Mizzou sports. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends, bike riding, and watching college football.

A Midwest girl at heart, she's looking forward to making La Crosse her new home.

If you have a story idea you'd like to share with Caroline, you can reach her at checker@wxow.com.