Newt and Callista Gingrich Visit Barnes and Noble for book signing

Newt Gingrich, author and former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was at Barnes and Noble in La Crosse Saturday afternoon to promote his latest book, "Breakout: Pioneers of the Future, Prison Guards of the Past, and the Epic Battle That Will Decide America's Fate." Callista Gingrich, best-selling author of the Ellis the Elephant series and Newt's wife, was also on location to promote her newest book, "From Sea to Shining Sea."

The pair met with fans for about an hour to sign copies of their books and take photographs. Newt Gingrich said, "Breakout is a very optimistic book about the potential technology gives us for having a better future." Gingrich said the book offered a vision of cutting away bureaucracy by using technology. Callista's "From Sea to Shining Sea" promotes patriotism and teaches about important moments in American history.

Several Barnes and Noble guests asked Gingrich about a potential 2016 presidential run. Gingrich said he had not ruled the idea out, but emphasized the amount of work that goes into any presidential run.

Gingrich did have some advice for Republican candidates trying to keep the momentum from midterm election wins this November: focus on real problems. Gingrich said, "The number one key for Republicans is to be focused on real problems, not politics, but solving real problems. Genuinely fixing the Veterans Administration, for example, should be a very high priority."