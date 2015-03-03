Neighbors react to Holmen homicide

Holmen, WI (WXOW) -
A Holmen man is under arrest in Iowa for the death of his girlfriend.
29-year old Bryce Anderson is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide. The criminal complaint said that Anderson killed his girlfriend Kristen Johnson at their home in Holmen Sunday morning.
Investigators said Anderson fled to Jones County, Iowa
on Monday, where he was arrested Tuesday morning.
According to the criminal complaint
, after receiving a call to check on Anderson's welfare, a Holmen officer contacted Anderson by phone.
According to the officer, Anderson made suicidal comments as well as comments about killing someone.
Holmen Police entered Anderson's home at 2908 Cedar Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Monday night where they found the Johnson's body She was covered in a blanket and carpeting and placed in the back of a vehicle in the garage.
Inside the home, investigators found a letter Anderson wrote describing how he killed her.
The note said Anderson hit her in the head with a hammer and cut her throat with a box cutter. Later, he texted a picture of the Johnson's body to a friend. Included with the photo was the message "This is what happens when you are a liar."
Anderson is held in the Jones County Jail near Cedar Rapids. Its not clear yet when he'll appear in court regarding extradition back to La Crosse County.
Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said in a statement that Anderson surrendered without incident after his car had gone into a ditch in Onslow. Sheriff Graver said Anderson had called 911 to report the incident. He stayed on the phone with dispatchers and gave himself up when officers from the area arrived on the scene.
Neighbors of the couple said they were at first confused, then later shocked to find out what the police were doing at the home. One man who identified himself only as Cody, said "I don't think anyone expects, 'Oh, there's a murder that happened a house away." They hear it on the news but do they expect it to happen next door? Not really."
Another neighbor said she saw the commotion and texted the victim to see if everything was OK. When Johnson didn't respond, the neighbor called her. That's when she said a man answered the Johnson's phone. The man, she said, was Bryce Anderson.
Police in Holmen said the suspect in a woman's death has been arrested in Iowa.
Holmen Police officers were asked to do a welfare check at a home on Cedar Avenue Monday night around 7:00 p.m.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman dead. Authorities have not released the woman's name or details about how she died.
Holmen Police Chief Mike McHugh said that 29-year-old male suspect, Bryce Anderson, was arrested in Jones County in Iowa.
McHugh says the suspect was having car problems on the side of the road when he was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa Highway Patrol. He says the suspect may be charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
We will continue to bring you updates on this story as they become available.
UPDATE: Holmen police confirm to News 19 Bryce Anderson, the man wanted in connection with the homicide of a Holmen woman, is in police custody. At least one officer remains on the scene at the home on Cedar Ave. Investigators plan to release more information at a later date. Stay tuned to News 19 and wxow.com
for the latest on this developing story.
Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a woman is found dead in Holmen.
The Holmen Police Department found the woman dead around 7 p.m. Monday when officers were called to a home on Cedar Ave in Holmen for a welfare check. Police determined the woman's death was a homicide.
Police are now searching for a possible suspect Bryce Anderson, 29. Anderson is believed to be driving a white-four-door 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue with license plate 993-SWC.
Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts, call Holmen Police at (608)-526-4212 or Crime Stoppers at (608)-784-TIPS.
You can also text your message plus the phrase “LAXTIPS” to 274637.
The Holmen Police Department is being assisted by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Onalaska Police Department, La Crosse Sheriff's Department and the La Crosse Police Department.