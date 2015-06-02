Woman arrested in heroin overdose death of Black River Falls man

Black River Falls Police make an arrest in a drug related death that happened earlier this year.

Police investigate Black River Falls death

Police arrested Dreama Harvey, 26, Sunday on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Dustin Bahr.

He was found dead in a Black River Falls apartment on February 14. According to officials, preliminary Bahr's autopsy reports indicated a possible heroin overdose. Toxicology reports later confirmed that drugs were responsible in his death.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they learned Harvey may be responsible for supplying Bahr with the heroin that contributed to his death.

Harvey is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail without bail. Formal charges have not been filed.