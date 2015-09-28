Area state troopers honored for service and sacrifice

At a ceremony Monday, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker presented a number of awards to members of the State Patrol for their lifesaving actions and in several cases, the sacrifice of their lives.

Two of the awards were for Trooper Trevor Casper, who died in a shootout with a armed robbery and homicide suspect in Fond du Lac County in March. He was awarded a posthumous Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart for his efforts.

A posthumous Purple Heart was awarded to Trooper Gary Powless of Black River Falls. He was struck and killed by an out-of-control semi while on patrol in Monroe County on May 18, 1980.

Two other Troopers received posthumous Purple Hearts. Trooper Donald Pederson of Green Lake was shot and killed during a traffic stop on August 26, 1972. Trooper Deborah McMenamin died when she was hit by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop in Eau Claire County on October 26, 1989.

Trooper Anthony Borostowski of Tomah received a Livesaving Award at Monday's ceremonies. On January 28, 2015, Trooper Borostowski and Trooper Steven Frantal of Wisconsin Dells responded to a 911 call of a man not breathing and without a pulse at a New Lisbon home. The two began CPR and were able to restore the man's pulse and get him breathing on his own.

More than a dozen Troopers were honored with awards for their service at Monday's event in Madison.