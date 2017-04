MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The chief of staff of the troubled Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been fired.

David Houlihan was placed on leave in January while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs investigated allegations of over-prescribing of pain medication and retaliatory behavior.

The VA said that based on results of its investigation Houlihan was notified Friday that he would be fired effective Nov. 9. His clinical privileges were also being revoked.

The center's director, Mario DeSanctis, was fired in September.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the firings were long overdue and provide "new found hope that we can restore the sacred trust we have with those who faithfully serve our country."

The hospital was rocked in January by reports of inappropriate dosages of pain killers and retaliation against employees who questioned it.

