Production Assistant (Part-Time) - WQOW

WQOW, Eau Claire’s ABC Affiliate, is looking for a part time Production Assistant. Here is your opportunity to break into live television production. Learn how to create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production.

We are looking for a team player who can work well independently. We ask that you provide enthusiasm and have a passion for working in a fast-paced environment. If you are a quick learner and can communicate well, we want to hear from you! On the job training is provided, but television experience is a plus.

WQOW is also a proud supporter of community events and encourages all staff to be involved in the community.

Send a resume with cover letter to:

Renee Boehm

Production Supervisor

WQOW News 18

5545 Hwy 93

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Or email: rboehm@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V