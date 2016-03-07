Production Assistant (Part-Time) - WQOW

WQOW, Eau Claire’s ABC Affiliate, is looking for a part time Production Assistant. Here is your opportunity to break into live television production. Learn how to create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production.
We are looking for a team player who can work well independently. We ask that you provide enthusiasm and have a passion for working in a fast-paced environment. If you are a quick learner and can communicate well, we want to hear from you! On the job training is provided, but television experience is a plus.
WQOW is also a proud supporter of community events and encourages all staff to be involved in the community.
Send a resume with cover letter to:
Renee Boehm
Production Supervisor
WQOW News 18
5545 Hwy 93
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Or email: rboehm@wqow.com
WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.