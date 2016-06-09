News Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn says he's retiring. Flynn announced his departure Monday at a news conference, saying "it's time." Flynn has been chief for 10 years, and leaves with two years left in his current term. His retirement comes just days before he was to have his annual evaluation. And it comes as a majority of Common Council members have been pushing for residents to have a greater role in the police and fire chief positions.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democrat Josh Kaul's campaign says he has raised about $429,000 since he entered the attorney general's race. Kaul's campaign issued a news release Monday saying he raised slightly more than $429,000 since his campaign began in April. He raised more than half of his funds _ $255,000 _ during the second half of 2017.

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a domestic violence call in Sparta ended when a Monroe County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a suspect. Officers responded to a 911 call Sunday morning and found a man, armed with a knife, was threatening the life of a woman. A sheriff's deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State superintendent Tony Evers is praising a bill backed by Gov. Scott Walker that would increase funding for rural schools and allow other low-spending districts to raise property taxes without a vote. Evers has backed such increases before. Evers is a Democratic candidate for governor, hoping to take on Walker in November. While Evers was praising Walker's proposal Monday, Democratic Senate minority leader Jennifer Schilling was calling it a "hollow campaign gimmick."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.