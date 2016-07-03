UPDATE: Trempealeau man officially charged with arson

A Trempealeau man is officially charged following an attempted arson at a church early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, which can be read below, John Michael Humm, 19, is charged with arson, criminal damage to religious property and resisting an officer.

According to the department, it was notified by an alert citizen of suspicious activity at the church. Upon arrival, authorities observed an individual setting fire to the church. After a short foot pursuit and struggle, Humm was arrested.

The fire was immediately extinguished by the Trempealeau Fire Department and first responders. La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Holmen Police Department also assisted during the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Humm had a blood alcohol level of .147.

His next scheduled court appearance is July 15.

Trempealeau authorities are investigating a bizarre break-in and possible attempted arson early Sunday morning at a church.

According to neighbors who spoke to WXOW, authorities were called to St. Bartholomew Church just after 3 a.m.

"It's so quiet here at night that you could hear a dime drop," said one neighbor. "The loud noise of what sounded like someone banging on the side of a tin shed woke people up instantly."

One stained glass window was broken, leaving shattered glass.

In addition, a burn trail from gasoline can be seen starting at the window and traveling through the grass and onto the pavement.

Neighbors who spoke to WXOW said it appeared that one person was arrested at the church, although the Trempealeau Police Department has not confirmed any details of the investigation or a possible arrest.

