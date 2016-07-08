WXOW-Evening Production Assistant

Here is your opportunity to break into live television production. WXOW-TV 19 has a part-time opening working behind the scenes for our evening newscasts. Learn how to create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production. We will train, but television experience is a plus. If you are interested in working in a fast-paced live television environment, please apply.

Fill out application online at wxow.com and send it to Steve Bland via email at: sbland@wxow.com

Or mail:

Steve Bland

WXOW-TV

3705 CTH 25

La Crescent, MN 55947

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V