WXOW-Evening Production Assistant

Here is your opportunity to break into live television production. WXOW-TV 19 has a part-time opening working behind the scenes for our evening newscasts. Learn how to create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production. We will train, but television experience is a plus. If you are interested in working in a fast-paced live television environment, please apply.
Fill out application online at wxow.com and send it to Steve Bland via email at: sbland@wxow.com
Or mail:
Steve Bland
WXOW-TV
3705 CTH 25
La Crescent, MN 55947
WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.