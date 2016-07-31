UPDATE: Final person arrested in meth bust appears in court

A handgun seized during the arrest of John P. Vang in the Town of Holland on October 20

A tactical style rifle, four handguns, and one auto pistol style firearm were seized following the arrest of John P. Vang in the Town of Holland Tuesday October 20

The last person wanted for his role in a major methamphetamine distribution operation broken up last year by authorities appeared in La Crosse County Court Monday.

WXOW learned from sources that Adam P. Vang, 28, was arrested on July 25 in North Carolina after a traffic accident. He was extradited back to La Crosse to face charges of manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine. Vang was booked into the La Crosse County Jail Sunday.

In October, 2015, authorities announced that 17 people were charged in a drug distribution ring that stretched from the Coulee Region to the Twin Cities to Mexico and the drug cartels there.

In the criminal complaint of one of Vang's brothers, Yia Vang, he told investigators about each pound of meth brought here:

"Adam Vang would bring the methamphetamine from the cities to Yia Vang and John Vang where Yia Vang and John Vang would break up the methamphetamine and distribute to their people for delivery. Yia Vang stated that the source in the cities is expecting $10,000."

Adam Vang was the only one of the 17 in October to elude arrest until last week. Tom Johnson with the West Central MEG Unit said this is a major success for investigators.

"A lot of hard work from some very qualified investigators that really put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this case when it finally came to fruition on a day like today, makes you realize how well these guys work together and the success of a case like this and how important that is to the community," Johnson said, adding that these arrests made an impact on the flow of methamphetamine in the Coulee Region.



"We certainly don't believe we shut everything down completely, obviously but we think it's made an impact. There's been people who've backed away from the most serious type of methamphetamine that we are dealing with here and that's always a positive thing," he said.

Judge Scott Horne set Vang's bond at $20,000 cash. He will appear in court again on August 8.

John Vang has a trial scheduled in October on the drug distribution charges. Yia Vang, according to court records, has a plea hearing scheduled for August 19.