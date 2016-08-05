UPDATE: Ft. McCoy replaces Allman with Night Ranger for August 20 concert

The show will go on with a new group as headliner.

Fort McCoy officials said Thursday that Night Ranger is replacing Gregg Allman in the lineup for the August 20 concert at the fort.

Allman cancelled a series of concerts due to 'serious health concerns' by the 68-year-old musician.

ZZ Top and opening act Jonny Two Bags of Social Distortion are performing along with Night Ranger.

According to a release, the band has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide during their career. Their hits include "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", and "(You Can Still) Rock In America".

Concert tickets cost $50 until Aug. 19. Day-of-show tickets cost $60. Tickets can be purchased at Pine View Campground (building 8053) and McCoy's Community Center (building 1571) at Fort McCoy, the Market Bar and Fox Hole Pub in Sparta, Ace Hardware in Tomah and La Crosse, Festival Foods in Onalaska, online at www.mccoy.armymwr.com or by phone by calling 877-864-4969.

Gregg Allman has canceled planned live shows until late October due to "serious health issues," including a performance at Fort McCoy scheduled for later this month.

In a statement released Friday, 68-year-old Allman says he's currently under his doctor's care at a facility. No further details were provided.

Canceled performances for the longtime keyboard player and vocalist for The Allman Brothers Band include festival appearances, solo shows and a tour with ZZ Top.

Allman and ZZ Top were scheduled to perform at Fort McCoy on August 20. The Fort McCoy MWR, which is handling the concert, posted this to their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

More: Fort McCoy MWR

Allman will return to the stage Oct. 29 at his Laid Back Festival in Atlanta. After that, he'll play 10 shows at New York's City Winery starting Nov. 6.

In his statement, the rocker said he wants to thank his "fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can."

