Holmen homicide suspect has trial delayed to 2017

Photo from March 2, 2015 as police in Holmen investigate the homicide of Kristen Johnson.

It will be more than two years before the trial for the Holmen man accused in the brutal beating death of his girlfriend last March takes place in a La Crosse County courtroom.

During a hearing Monday, jury selection was set for March 13, 2017 in the trial of Bryce Anderson of Holmen.

The move comes after Anderson's last attorney, Eric Sanford, withdrew from the case at the end of July.

A new attorney, Michael Covey, was appointed to Anderson's case on August 10. The Public Defender's Office said Covey wouldn't be able to start the trial until spring according to court records.

Anderson is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of 28-year-old Kristen Johnson. Police found Johnson's body in a vehicle in the garage of Anderson's home in Holmen on March 2, 2015. The criminal complaint said a note left by Anderson detailed how he had beaten then cut Johnson's throat the day before.

Anderson then fled to Iowa where he was arrested two days after the homicide.

MORE:

Holmen man charged with girlfriend's death

Homicide suspect awaits extradition

Bond set at $500K for Holmen homicide suspect