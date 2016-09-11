DeFoe struggles through for the Bassmaster win

It's 10 a.m., and tournament leader Ott DeFoe was in an unusual place.
He didn't have a fish in the boat.
"I thought at that point, I'd honestly blew it," DeFoe said. He'd come into the final day of the tournament with a two-plus pound lead over his nearest competitor. Fishing up at the spillway was where he'd caught all but one of his fish for the past three days. But not Sunday morning. "It was just non-existent, that's the best way to put it," he added.
DeFoe said he was using a swimbait at the spillway and a creature bait in the grass of Lake Onalaska.
Things turned around there for DeFoe in the afternoon, and it paid off. His five fish total of 12-1 on Sunday was the smallest of the tournament, but enough to hold off Seth Feider to take the tournament trophy and a check for $100,000. The win is his first ever regular-season career win in the Bassmaster Elite series.
DeFoe ended the tournament with 63 pounds, ten ounces, while Feider, who shot from the back of the pack and into contention on Day Two, totaled 62 pounds, seven ounces after a final day weigh-in of 13-8.
On Day Two, he brought in the biggest bass of the tournament, a six pound, one ounce mammoth largemouth.
That, and meeting the King, helped with the win, he joked. "I was eating dinner last night and got to meet Elvis, he said. "If you're going to meet Elvis and catch a six pound fish all in one week, you're probably going to win the tournament."
Here's the order of finish for the top 12 anglers to make it through the four day tournament:
Feider, who hails from Bloomington, Minnesota, and has plenty of experience on the Upper Mississippi River, kept his season going with the second place finish in La Crosse. He moved up into 50th place Sunday which means he qualified for the Toyota Angler of the Year Championship on Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota next week. Feider, along with DeFoe and 48 other anglers, now compete for a $1 million purse and a shot at the 2017 GEICO Bassmaster Classic.
