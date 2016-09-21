Allers indicted in Lewiston murder

A Lewiston man has been officially indicted in a domestic dispute that turned deadly in Winona County back in May.

Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman announced Tuesday that Kyle Allers, 24, has been indicted with first degree murder in the killing of the mother of his two children.

Allers is accused of beating and strangling Tasha Hanson at her Lewiston home, and then dumping her body in a wooded area.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Hanson's body was found shortly after midnight on May 14 in a wooded area east of Lewiston, after Allers asked a family member about a good place to hide a body.

Since his arrest, Allers has been held on bail of one million dollars.

Allers has been charged with Murder in the First Degree (Pattern of Domestic Abuse), Murder in the Second Degree (Intentional), Murder in the Second Degree (Unintentional-Strangulation), and Manslaughter in the First Degree (Assault).

If convicted of the first degree murder charge, he could spend life in prison.

According to the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women, Hanson is the sixth known victim of domestic violence homicide this year.

Allers is next due in court Thursday at 9 a.m.