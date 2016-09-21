Excessive rainfall creates flooding and mudslides

Recent rainfalls total two to five inches in the La Crosse area, according to the National Weather Service.

Those totals are well above the normal amount for the month of September in La Crosse County and with Wednesdays totals, this season is ranked 8th on the top ten wettest Septembers in La Crosse history according to the National Weather Service.

Just northwest of Bangor in the Town of Farmington, the excessive rain left flooding, created hazardous road conditions, and mudslides.

Paul Scafe, Equipment Operator with the La Crosse County Highway Department said they started receiving calls about damage around 7:30 a.m.

"The ground can't take anymore water, so there's going to be a lot more water over the roads. Where the water has been over the roads, you're looking at shoulders washed out and under biting under the blacktop," said Scafe.

One portion of County Road TA near Mindoro was one of the worst, with mud reducing the roadway to one lane.

"As saturated as the ground is, the trees are going to start tipping over if we get any breeze at all. So there will be a lot of downed trees, more mudslides, there's nothing you can do to control it right now," added Scafe.

Scafe said the dump trucks used to clear the blocked road carry any where from 13 to 14 tons at a time. As of this afternoon, about six truck loads had already departed from that location and he said another six or seven were left, amounting to 168 tons of mud.

Mike Wooden said he's lived in the Town of Farmington for 13 years and this is the worst he's ever seen it. The creek that flows underneath his driveway typically sits at two or three inches, but the rapid increase of runoff pushed the flowing water over the bank.

He said it peaked at eight or nine feet, washing out his driveway and leaving him stranded before it receded. As the Owner of Wooden Plumbing, he expressed that being his own boss does allow him flexibility with his schedule.

"That's not the first time, but at least I have that option. I kind of warned them yesterday that maybe you wouldn't see me and this morning it was pretty obvious," said Wooden.

Although Wooden already received an order of rock to fill the gap in, with more rain in the forecast he said that task will have to wait, "It would be like giving the creek some more rock and that's kind of like throwing money in the creek."

