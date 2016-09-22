Black River Falls lawyer facing charges of soliciting prostitutes

A Black River Falls lawyer is facing charges of soliciting prostitutes, prostitution and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Prosecutors allege 62 year old James Ritland exchanged money for sex in his office with women beginning in 2013. The complaint also says Ritland gave money to women to support their drug habits in exchange for sex. One woman told police Ritland would give her money for heroin and she would shoot up in his office. The complaint also alleges Ritland provided women money for court bonds in exchange for sex.

Vernon County District Attorney Tim Gaskell who's prosecuting the case, says the Jackson County judge recused herself, so right now, no court date has been set.