Watch: Surveillance video of Holmen shooting

An update on a story we brought you earlier this week about a Holmen store owner shooting an intruder.

It happened early Monday morning. The intruder suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

We now can show you surveillance video of the incident.

The owner of Gibbons Auto Service says he shot 37-year-old Amy Zielke inside his shop about 1:30 a.m.

David Gibbons said he installed security cameras after two break-ins last year. He lives above the shop and came downstairs when he heard noises.

He told his wife to call 911, then confronted Zielke, whom he believed was acting in a threatening manner.

The shop owner fired one shot which struck her in the leg.

After getting medical treatment, she was released from a local hospital, then taken to jail. She's jailed on a $10,000 cash bond according to online records.

Zielke has an extensive criminal record for burglaries.