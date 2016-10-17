WTC president Rasch retiring

Western Technical College's president announced his retirement Monday.

Lee Rasch, who'd led the college since 1989, said he's retiring effective on June 30, 2017 which is the end of the academic year.

In speaking to faculty and staff Monday at a town hall meeting, Rasch said, " It has been an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to share in the important work this institution does every day."

Rasch says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and three grandchildren.

"I think the timing just made sense, the college is in a really good place and for me, it made sense to make this decision now," he said.

Rasch says over his 28 years, a lot has changed at WTC, physically and within the school's standing in the community.

"It really takes teamwork among all faculty, staff and students to get the college to where it is today," he said. "I think the confidence the community has in us is as high as its ever been, but with that comes an obligation to fulfill our commitments to the community."

Rasch said he will participate in the selection process to identify a replacement.

A statement from Dennis Treu, chair of the Western Technical College District Board, said “We are saddened that Lee is leaving, but we have been very fortunate in having his leadership over the last 28 years. It’s through his leadership and vision that the college has transformed academic programming, systems to serve students, and district-wide facilities. He will be missed and will leave big shoes to fill, not only at Western, but as a community leader.”

