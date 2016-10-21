Officials celebrate the completion of the I-90 Dresbach Bridge

After four long years of construction, the I-90 Dresbach Bridge is officially complete. The bi-state project will serve motorists for the next hundred years.

The $187 million project began back in 2012. For years, motorists have endured detours several miles long and occasional construction delays.

On Friday, lawmakers from Minnesota and Wisconsin, Department of Transportation officials and construction crews gathered to celebrate the collaboration.



"You're talking about putting a bridge over the Mississippi River and the complexities of the railroad, the river, the bluffs, getting everything to fit, come together," Mike Dougherty, public affairs coordinator for MN DOT said.

Over the four year construction period, crews were met with their fair share of road blocks.



"The logistics here were very challenging. We had the I-90 we needed to keep open. We had 61 we had to keep open. We have the Canadian Pacific Railroad running through the corridor," Alex Carlin, project manager for Ames Construction said.

At peak construction, 270 people worked on the project. Now, the complete bridge stretches over 2,500 feet, with two lanes traveling east bound and two lanes traveling west bound.

"This is such an important bridge connecting La Crescent, La Crosse, Minnesota, Wisconsin. This is a day we put our Vikings Packers rivalry aside and rejoice in the fact that two states worked together to get this done," Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) said.

Commuters can find relief, the construction is finally over. The new bridge will provide safer traffic flow and efficiency overall.

The I-35W Bridge collapse in Minnesota back in August of 2007 prompted MN-DOT to look at the safety of bridges across the state.

The old I-90 Dresbach Bridge was in need of upgrades and presented concerns.

MN-DOT is working on reconstructing bridges across the state. The Winona bridge is under construction right now, with completion due in the fall of 2019. The Stillwater bridge, that crosses the St. Croix River, will be finished next fall and the Red Wing bridge project will start next spring.

